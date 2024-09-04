Trump’s speeches are ‘barely intelligible’ yet traditional media remain mum

After the Trump-Biden debate, the political press went into hypercritical mode, calling for President Joe Biden to step down because he had a bad night in a poorly run event (that was not a “debate”).

There was little time or pixels spilled on Donald Trump’s disjointed responses.

This was Trump last week in Potterville, MI:

[Kamala Harris] destroyed the city of San Francisco, it’s — and I own a big building there — it’s no — I shouldn’t talk about this but that’s OK I don’t give a damn because this is what I’m doing. I should say it’s the finest city in the world — sell and get the hell out of there, right? But I can’t do that. I don’t care, you know? I lost billions of dollars, billions of dollars. You know, somebody said, ‘What do you think you lost?’ I said, ‘Probably two, three billion. That’s OK, I don’t care.’ They say, ‘You think you’d do it again?’ And that’s the least of it. Nobody. They always say, I don’t know if you know. Lincoln was horribly treated. Uh, Jefferson was pretty horribly. Andrew Jackson they say was the worst of all, that he was treated worse than any other president. I said, ‘Do that study again, because I think there’s nobody close to Trump.’ I even got shot! And who the hell knows where that came from, right?

That is a ramble through the briar patch with no path out.

Although an MSNBC columnist is calling out this new disjointed stream on consciousness, it is by no means a new behavior. Nor is it on display in news stories.

There’s the electric boats and sharks, a story that the Washington Post chose to ‘clean up’ so that it appeared coherent.

Daniel Dale at CNN cleaned up a “nonsensical” rant about Truth Social and the New York Stock Exchange.

These are akin to his massive strings of lies, like this series from a recent Mom’s for Liberty event, one weird lie following another about transgender children and schools:

“The transgender thing is incredible. Think about it, your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s going to happen with your child and many of these children, 15 years later, say ‘What the hell happened? Who did this to me?’”

Nothing in that blurb is true.

Nothing.

A Guardian columnist was clear back in the spring that Trump’s actual words matter. But the news side of the house still edits him.

Watching a Trump speech in full better shows what it’s like inside his head: a smorgasbord of falsehoods, personal and professional vendettas, frequent comparisons to other famous people, a couple of handfuls of simple policy ideas, and a lot of non sequiturs that veer into barely intelligible stories.

When will the New York Times and Washington Post finally acknowledge that the emperor has no clothes? When will they stop making him appear coherent? Will they savage him on September 10th like they did Biden?

I fear we all know the answer.