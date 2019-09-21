Trump’s Latest Scandal: The Headlines Say It All
It is true. We don’t know yet if Trump specifically threatened to withhold $250 million in military aid from the Ukraine — much-needed in their struggle against Russian aggression – to leverage the Ukraine government into digging up dirt on the person who most likely will be his political opponent in the upcoming election
But what is known, according to many sources, including the Conservative Wall Street Journal thus far is that Trump told the Ukrainian president “about eight times” in a telephone call to reopen an investigation on Joe Biden.
Regardless, Consensus Grows that the Ukraine Scandal Is an Impeachable Offense, that Trump has done plenty to warrant impeachment, but the Ukraine allegations are over the top and that If This Isn’t Impeachable, Nothing Is.*
Now, the reason so many words are capitalized in the paragraph above, is that they are grabbed from the headlines of, respectively, Mother Jones, The Washington Post and The Atlantic.
Normally, one would need to read the full content of one or more articles to get the full flavor of the seriousness and magnitude of this unprecedented political scandal that is rocking the nation.
We will, however, thanks to memeorandum.com, save the reader the time and trouble and provide a sampling of the headlines from media across the nation and the world.
To be fair, however, one must also show those headlines proclaiming once again “nothing to see here,” “it’s just Trump being Trump,” the infamous “fake news” meme and, of course, the brilliant, never-failing, “the other side does it, too,” excuses and rationalizations.
These will come at the end, albeit this time – for some strange (promising?) reason – there are not too many of them.
In the “straight news” category:
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Trump Repeatedly Pushed Ukraine To Investigate Biden’s Son.
Sarah Ruiz-Grossman / U.S. Political News …: Trump Asked Ukraine President To Target Joe Biden’s Son: Reports
Washington Post: How Trump and Giuliani pressured Ukraine to investigate the president’s rivals
Opinion:
Greg Dworkin / Daily Kos: Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: This Trump Ukraine scandal is triggering calls for impeachment
Mary Papenfuss / U.S. Political News: George Conway Blames Procrastinating Congress For Emboldening Trump
Matthew Chapman / Raw Story: Trump is ‘a profoundly lawless individual’: Presidential biographer tells Democrats to wake up and go after president
Julia Conley / Common Dreams: Reiterating Call for Impeachment, Warren Accuses Congress of Complicity in Trump’s Continued Abuses
Mike Littwin / The Colorado Independent: There has never been a scandal Trump couldn’t survive, but now listen for the whistle
Barbara McQuade / The Daily Beast: If Whistleblower Is Right, Trump May Have Committed Extortion and Bribery
Bloomberg: Trump, Giuliani Press for Dirt on Biden Despite Ukraine Rebuff
PRI: Why did Trump withhold $250 million in military aid from Ukraine?
Reed Richardson / Mediaite: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Pushed Ukrainian Official to Investigate Joe Biden: ‘Your Country Owes It To Us’
U.S. Political News, Opinion and Analysis: Donald Trump Is Asking A Foreign Country To Help Him Win. Again.
Sarah Jones / POLITICUSUSA: Whistleblower Triggers A Bribery Bomb Heading Straight For Trump
Bob Brigham / The New Civil Rights Movement: Busted: White House Counsel Worked to Keep Whistleblower Report From Congress
Amy Mackinnon / Foreign Policy: Is Trump Trying to Get Ukraine to Take Out Biden for Him?
What Trump defenders (and those reporting on the Trump defenders) are saying, including news about the “ever-crooked-Hillary”:
Amy Furr / Breitbart: Republicans Defend Trump Against Whistleblower’s Accusations
David Boddiger / Splinter: Trump Pivots to His Favorite Defense: The Democratic ‘Witch Hunt’
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: Corrupt Obama Ambassador Refused Visas to Ukrainian Officials to Enter US …
Sundance / The Last Refuge: Despite Warnings Media Steps on a Rake With “Whistleblower” Story …
Madison Summers / IJR: GOP Lawmakers Knock Down ‘Partisan Whistleblower’ Complaint Against Trump: Dems Are ‘All Spun Up’
Cristina Laila / The Gateway Pundit: Crooked Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of ‘Asking a Foreign Power’
Andrew Desiderio / Politico: Trump allies jolt into action to deflect Ukraine-whistleblower scandal
Sean Colarossi / POLITICUSUSA: Trump Calls It ‘Perfectly Fine’ To Extort A Foreign Country Into Investigating Joe Biden
Shannon Pettypiece / NBC News: Deny, divert, discredit: Trump turns to his scandal playbook once again
Mary Papenfuss / U.S. Political News …: Trump Says ‘Everybody’ (Except Him) Has Read Whistleblower’s Report, And ‘They Laugh At It’
*Tom Nichols in In the Atlantic:
…if this kind of dangerous, unhinged hijacking of the powers of the presidency is not enough for either the citizens or their elected leaders to demand Trump’s removal, then we no longer have an accountable executive branch, and we might as well just admit that we have chosen to elect a monarch and be done with the illusion of constitutional order in the United States.