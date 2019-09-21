Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Sep 21, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election, Featured, Impeachment, Media, Politics, Scandals, Ukraine |

Trump’s Latest Scandal: The Headlines Say It All

It is true. We don’t know yet if Trump specifically threatened to withhold $250 million in military aid from the Ukraine — much-needed in their struggle against Russian aggression – to leverage the Ukraine government into digging up dirt on the person who most likely will be his political opponent in the upcoming election

But what is known, according to many sources, including the Conservative Wall Street Journal thus far is that Trump told the Ukrainian president “about eight times” in a telephone call to reopen an investigation on Joe Biden.

Regardless, Consensus Grows that the Ukraine Scandal Is an Impeachable Offense, that Trump has done plenty to warrant impeachment, but the Ukraine allegations are over the top and that If This Isn’t Impeachable, Nothing Is.*

Now, the reason so many words are capitalized in the paragraph above, is that they are grabbed from the headlines of, respectively, Mother Jones, The Washington Post and The Atlantic.

Normally, one would need to read the full content of one or more articles to get the full flavor of the seriousness and magnitude of this unprecedented political scandal that is rocking the nation.

We will, however, thanks to memeorandum.com, save the reader the time and trouble and provide a sampling of the headlines from media across the nation and the world.

To be fair, however, one must also show those headlines proclaiming once again “nothing to see here,” “it’s just Trump being Trump,” the infamous “fake news” meme and, of course, the brilliant, never-failing, “the other side does it, too,” excuses and rationalizations.

These will come at the end, albeit this time – for some strange (promising?) reason – there are not too many of them.

In the “straight news” category:

Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Trump Repeatedly Pushed Ukraine To Investigate Biden’s Son.

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman / U.S. Political News …: Trump Asked Ukraine President To Target Joe Biden’s Son: Reports

Washington Post: How Trump and Giuliani pressured Ukraine to investigate the president’s rivals

Opinion:

Greg Dworkin / Daily Kos: Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: This Trump Ukraine scandal is triggering calls for impeachment

Mary Papenfuss / U.S. Political News: George Conway Blames Procrastinating Congress For Emboldening Trump

Matthew Chapman / Raw Story: Trump is ‘a profoundly lawless individual’: Presidential biographer tells Democrats to wake up and go after president

Julia Conley / Common Dreams: Reiterating Call for Impeachment, Warren Accuses Congress of Complicity in Trump’s Continued Abuses

Mike Littwin / The Colorado Independent: There has never been a scandal Trump couldn’t survive, but now listen for the whistle

Barbara McQuade / The Daily Beast: If Whistleblower Is Right, Trump May Have Committed Extortion and Bribery

Bloomberg: Trump, Giuliani Press for Dirt on Biden Despite Ukraine Rebuff

PRI: Why did Trump withhold $250 million in military aid from Ukraine?

Reed Richardson / Mediaite: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Pushed Ukrainian Official to Investigate Joe Biden: ‘Your Country Owes It To Us’

U.S. Political News, Opinion and Analysis: Donald Trump Is Asking A Foreign Country To Help Him Win. Again.

Sarah Jones / POLITICUSUSA: Whistleblower Triggers A Bribery Bomb Heading Straight For Trump

Bob Brigham / The New Civil Rights Movement: Busted: White House Counsel Worked to Keep Whistleblower Report From Congress

Amy Mackinnon / Foreign Policy: Is Trump Trying to Get Ukraine to Take Out Biden for Him?

What Trump defenders (and those reporting on the Trump defenders) are saying, including news about the “ever-crooked-Hillary”:

Amy Furr / Breitbart: Republicans Defend Trump Against Whistleblower’s Accusations

David Boddiger / Splinter: Trump Pivots to His Favorite Defense: The Democratic ‘Witch Hunt’

Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: Corrupt Obama Ambassador Refused Visas to Ukrainian Officials to Enter US …

Sundance / The Last Refuge: Despite Warnings Media Steps on a Rake With “Whistleblower” Story …

Madison Summers / IJR: GOP Lawmakers Knock Down ‘Partisan Whistleblower’ Complaint Against Trump: Dems Are ‘All Spun Up’

Cristina Laila / The Gateway Pundit: Crooked Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of ‘Asking a Foreign Power’

Andrew Desiderio / Politico: Trump allies jolt into action to deflect Ukraine-whistleblower scandal

Sean Colarossi / POLITICUSUSA: Trump Calls It ‘Perfectly Fine’ To Extort A Foreign Country Into Investigating Joe Biden

Shannon Pettypiece / NBC News: Deny, divert, discredit: Trump turns to his scandal playbook once again

Mary Papenfuss / U.S. Political News …: Trump Says ‘Everybody’ (Except Him) Has Read Whistleblower’s Report, And ‘They Laugh At It’

*Tom Nichols in In the Atlantic: