Trump’s dark campaign goes down to the wire, Biden predicts victory

Kenosha (United States) (AFP) – President Donald Trump rallied late Monday in Kenosha, the Wisconsin city at the center of racial protests this summer, in a final hour bid to prove the polls wrong and retain the White House, while his challenger Joe Biden predicted victory and told America to “take back” democracy.On the eve of Election Day in the tensest race in recent memory, Trump flew to five rallies in four swing states, hammering home the dark message that his Democratic opponent will bring anarchy and that attempts are being made to rig the result against him.The choice of Kenosha for h…

