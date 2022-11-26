" />

TRUMP’S DAMAGE CONTROL CAN’T REMOVE STENCH OF HIS DINNER WITH WHITE SUPREMACIST AND HOLOCAUST DENIER

There goes the neighborhood. Actually, the neighborhood went a long time ago.

And so the now-tiresome and trite 21st century political kabuki dance has (again) begun. Former twice-impeached President Donald Trump has set off yet another political furor. this time due to a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Mara-a-Largo where he hosted some infamous guests.

Who should show up at Trump’s dinner but serial anti-semitism spewer and rapper Kayne (aka Ye) West. But he wasn’t the only racist who attended. Trump got two bigots for the price of one.

West brought someone with him: Nick Fuentes, a holocaust-denying, antisemitic, white supremecist who also believes women should lose the right to vote. Funtes calls Jews a ‘hostile tribal elite’ and said Israel is ‘the anti-Christ.’ The ADL’s profile of Fuentes is HERE. Also, go HERE for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s profile.

The original reports were by the website Axios, then some more trickled out, parts were denied, and team Trump went into damage control overdrive. NBC News’ Mark Caputo quoted one Trump source as calling the controversy a ‘f—ing nightmare.” Trump’s associates insisted Trump didn’t know who Fuentes was. Others say that’s ridiculous.

Trump and Fuentes reportedly liked each other and fawned over each other. Trump said “I like this guy” when he complimented Trump and told Trump he was his hero. Fuentes confirmed that in a subsequent video. Democrats, some Republicans, and rights groups condemned Trump. Some condemed anti-semitism but did not single out Trump. That is called a c-o-p o-u-t and isn’t acceptable. Or persuasive.

In fact, the time is way overdue for not treating Trump with kid gloves. As Haartez points out, “Fuentes and West are the latest figures with known histories of extremism and explicit antisemitic remarks to meet with Trump since he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy earlier this month.” In fact, as even a box of Manischewitz matzo on the shelf at Vons knows, Trump has associated with, enabled or lightly treated other extremists in the past. This goes back to 2016 when he claimed he never heard of David Duke.

Trump can’t get a pass on this, no matter how much spin from his supporters, partisans or groups who seek to cushion Trump from his latest two extremist friends.

At least once a week I think about how when I was a kid my grandfather Abraham Ravinsky would sit down with me and open a big photo album. He’d point to pages showing photos of his family in Russia, photos often having a slew of people, and he’d say: “Killed by Hitler. Killed by Hitler. Killed by Hitler.” He did the same thing with my sister Nona. He wanted us to always remember the barbarity stemming from bigotry, hatred and the breakdown of basic human values that defined Nazism.

When I was growing up in Connecticut we had a German Shepard named George who was badly sprayed by a skunk. The veterinarian told my mother to bathe George in bottles of tomato juice.

Donald Trump needs a lot of tomato juice. But even if he buys the entire stock of tomato juice at CostCo, it won’t do any good.

The stench will remain.

