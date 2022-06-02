Trump’s base starting to find him boring — but GOP hasn’t offered an alternative: conservative

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys Donald Trump continues to issue statements and proclamations from his Truth Social network and make jabs against his enemies at public rallies, but they’ve lost much of their power to shock. The twice-impeached former president remains banned from Twitter and Facebook, but the rest of the media has largely tuned out his conspiracy theories, personal attacks and political threats, and conservative Rich Lowry examined the reasons in a new column for Politico. “It’s a blessing and a curse for formerly cutting-edge musicians to see their once radically countercultural material sho…

Read More