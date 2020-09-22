Trump’s autocrat buddies would applaud his plan for replacing RBG

When Mitch McConnell blocked President Barack Obama’s choice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in March 2016, he claimed he wanted to “let the American people decide” in November elections eight months later.McConnell’s tender concern for the will of the people has evaporated in 2020.Even before the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night, is laid to rest, the Senate majority leader is urging a vote on her successor be held within the next few weeks. President Donald Trump wants the process completed within weeks, before his term ends on Jan. 20, or even before the Nov. 3 election…

