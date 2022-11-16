Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run Announcement: The Bad, the Ugly and the Hilarious

Last night, to no one’s surprise, Trump announced that he would once again subject the nation to grief, division, hate and possibly violence just to stay one step ahead of the law.

Media reaction ranged from “a firm, unmistakable, No” at the conservative National Review to a more verbose “Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid” at liberal NBC.

But to be fair, we should let the National Review explain their terse “NO.”

The editors:

To paraphrase Voltaire after he attended an orgy, once was an experiment, twice would be perverse. — A bruised Donald Trump announced a new presidential bid on Tuesday night, an invitation to double down on the outrages and failures of the last several years that Republicans should reject without hesitation or doubt.

Not to be outdone, the American Conservative adds three words to the lonely “No,” making it “No To Trump 2024.”

For good measure, it adds “It’s time to Make The GOP Serious Again,” and concludes by listing Trump as one of the “twofold” problems with the Republican Party. (The other is “visionless leadership at the top” of the GOP)

To be even more fair and balanced, we should also include some of the ebullient headlines by other publications, such as:

• Outside the Beltway’s “Trump Announces 2024 Run.”

• BuzzFeed News‘: “Donald Trump Says He Will Run For President In 2024.”

Reason was even more jubilant, substituting “announces” for the pedestrian “says” and coming up with: “Donald Trump Announces He Will Run for President in 2024.”

Trump’s own Fox News couldn’t contain itself, proclaiming giddishly, “Donald Trump announces 2024 re-election run for president.”

Others were somewhat less precise and non-committal. Here is David Kurtz at Talking Points Memo: “This Thing Happened Last Night That We Should Probably Cover.”

Yet, several other news sources were more to the point:

• The New York Times: “Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden’s legitimate election, launches 2024 bid.”

• The Huffington Post: “Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt.”

• Vanity Fair: “Donald Trump, Who Was Impeached Twice, Is Running for President Again.”

• The Washington Examiner: “Trump 3.0 is a changed man — he’s now a loser.”

• The Washington Post “Trump is out for vengeance — and to protect himself from prosecution.”

• CNBC: “Donald Trump, twice impeached and under FBI investigation, launches 2024 White House bid.”

• Axios, mixing up some words but not mincing any: “Trump, twice-impeached and under criminal investigation, launches 2024 campaign.”

• USA Today: In “Not above the law,” “Why Trump’s decision to run for president won’t change his legal woes.”

• The Guardian: “Donald Trump announces 2024 run for president nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot.”

Of course the mean, “Liberal Media [Melted] Down Over Trump’s 2024 Announcement” as claimed by Matt Vespa at Townhall, and at:

• Mediaite: “Watch the Brutal Anti-Trump Attack Ad Joe Biden Posted WHILE Trump Was Announcing 2024 Run.”

• The Gateway Pundit: “Toxic Fake News Media Reacts as Expected to President Trump’s Historic Announcement to Run for President in 2024.”

And, OMG, Cassandra Fairbanks at the The Gateway Pundit wails, “MSNBC Declines to Air Trump’s Announcement Speech Live.”

But wait – talk about sacrilege – while “President Trump announces he’s running, Fox cuts away,” reveals Semafor.

But no one gets it as right as Andy Borowitz in his “Trump to Try for Historic Third Impeachment,” where he writes: “Although he was short on specifics about which crimes he might commit, Trump pledged, We’re gonna perpetrate so much, you’re gonna get tired of perpetrating.’”

Contrasting Trump’s record for getting impeached with that of Joe Biden, Borowitz “quotes” Trump: “Joe Biden has been President for almost two years, and how many impeachments does he have to show for it? Zero,” [Trump] said. “The rest of the world is looking at us with a President who can’t get a single impeachment, and they’re laughing at us. Laughing at us. This should never be allowed to happen in this country.”