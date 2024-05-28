" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Donald Trump / TRUMP WISHING MEMORIAL DAY TO “HUMAN SCUM” FOES WIDELY DENOUNCED

TRUMP WISHING MEMORIAL DAY TO “HUMAN SCUM” FOES WIDELY DENOUNCED

by Leave a Comment

Memorial Day is a sacred day in the United States. Presidents, politicos and clubs such as the Rotary Club honor members of the armed forces who are no longer with us. Politicians in particular issue somber statements, respectful speeches, and visit cemeteries to honor our fallen heroes.

Donald Trump issued a different kind of Memorial Day message. It wasn’t precisely lofty. He aimed it at what he called “the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.”

Former President Donald Trump shared a unique message designed specifically for what he called “the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country” — Happy Memorial Day!

On the eve of closing arguments in his hush money – election interference trial, Trump returned to his nearly constant state of aggrievement that he is a victim of a political “witch hunt.” and even referenced how he was found civilly liable for sexual assault against E Jean Carroll.

Here’s his full message:

Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION.” She didn’t know when the so-called event took place – sometime in the 1990’s – never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half – Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury! Or Arthur Engoron, the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY, Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 – Now for Merchan!

The former President’s Memorial Day message was widely condemned on social media.


Image by John Hain from Pixabay