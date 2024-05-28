TRUMP WISHING MEMORIAL DAY TO “HUMAN SCUM” FOES WIDELY DENOUNCED

Memorial Day is a sacred day in the United States. Presidents, politicos and clubs such as the Rotary Club honor members of the armed forces who are no longer with us. Politicians in particular issue somber statements, respectful speeches, and visit cemeteries to honor our fallen heroes.

Donald Trump issued a different kind of Memorial Day message. It wasn’t precisely lofty. He aimed it at what he called “the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.”

Former President Donald Trump shared a unique message designed specifically for what he called “the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country” — Happy Memorial Day! On the eve of closing arguments in his hush money – election interference trial, Trump returned to his nearly constant state of aggrievement that he is a victim of a political “witch hunt.” and even referenced how he was found civilly liable for sexual assault against E Jean Carroll.

Here’s his full message:

Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION.” She didn’t know when the so-called event took place – sometime in the 1990’s – never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half – Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury! Or Arthur Engoron, the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY, Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 – Now for Merchan!

The former President’s Memorial Day message was widely condemned on social media.

How could any patriotic American vote for Donald Trump after he sends out a message like this on MEMORIAL DAY? Everything is all about him. His pronouns are Me, Myself, and I. https://t.co/B2IU4iiIN1 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 27, 2024

I’ll just leave this here without comment. posted by Trump, TODAY. But I will ask, is this who we want to be? pic.twitter.com/XRIIuPrfEI — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) May 27, 2024

The contrast could not be more stark. How can anyone be undecided? I have kept my pledge to keep my fb page free of politics but as the election nears I may break it with these two pictures. It would anger many people though so have to decide if I’m prepared for the fallout. pic.twitter.com/FifrTLDqnU — ?? ?? I?wa (@KGinIowa) May 27, 2024

One is not like the other pic.twitter.com/3aqIIPUCrS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 27, 2024

The best of America has always been our hope, the worst has been our hate. I’m for hope. pic.twitter.com/2aoycyZOwy — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 27, 2024

Here’s how your cult leader reflects on Memorial Day— doesn’t even mention our veterans who have fallen. https://t.co/cxIEsjyq7F pic.twitter.com/kG68vHQhud — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 27, 2024

If you're a Trump supporter, read this, then look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself, "What the f*** happened to me that I've gotten to the point that I would vote to put this demented person back in the White House?" pic.twitter.com/sJ4Gk5NSP7 — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) May 27, 2024

And the race is neck-and-neck. America is broken. https://t.co/ImTKezpQxS — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 27, 2024

The defendant is clearly in full panic mode. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 27, 2024

Every news organization in America should be calling on Trump to drop out of the race and for the GOP to replace him. He is a sick, depraved, corrupt and dangerous man, and eternal shame on the Rs who have rallied behind him. https://t.co/XgG8M9WZR9 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) May 27, 2024

Happy Human Scum Day from a totally normal and stable genius who is actually a former U.S. president and current Republican nominee for that same high office. https://t.co/Vr59Uirie0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 27, 2024

Bill Bramhall, The New York Daily News @BillBramhall pic.twitter.com/1GNKBrIp3x — Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 27, 2024

Trump’s Memorial Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, and Christmas messages to America. pic.twitter.com/lshppgv9JJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2024

Truly honoring the spirit of those who sacrificed so much pic.twitter.com/h7XbDsfUir — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 27, 2024

This is a reminder that we don’t need to live like this. He is a deeply psychologically disturbed human being that shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power. He belongs in a prison cell. pic.twitter.com/K1hw0AvpRZ — Jeffrey Levy ?? ?? ? (@jeffreymlevy) May 27, 2024

“Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country…”

-Donald J. Trump It’s funny how often people accuse me of “TDS” or being paid to hate Trump. It’s Memorial Day. Last night I stayed up late to write some words to… https://t.co/mFkGNhqS4e — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 27, 2024

Trump posts Memorial Day message with zero mention of fallen American service members, instead calling those who don’t support him “Human Scum” pic.twitter.com/fx3N7RtpiO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 27, 2024

Most of us have become pretty numb to the level of utter depravity and lunacy that spews forth hourly from this truly demented maniac, but this utterly unhinged screed is off the charts even for him. He truly belongs in a strait jacket yet millions worship him. Its terrifying. pic.twitter.com/xnC52mBxn5 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 27, 2024

Who wouldn’t be moved to tears by this stirring tribute to our fallen heroes? pic.twitter.com/0gydrVxDRL — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) May 27, 2024



