TRUMP WHO PUSHED TIKTOK BAN IS NOW POISED TO SAVE IT: IT’S COMING BACK ONLINE

TikTok went dark in the United States. It’s Chinese owner ByteDance had suspended service for TikTok and the editing tool CapCut.

Trump vehemently opposed TikTok but is now embracing it. And in its message to users on going dark, TikTok included a paragraph that said it was “fortunate” that Trump was looking for a way to save it. Trump said he’ll sign an executive order that will allow TikTok 90 more days to find a solution.

Voila: now reports indicate TikTok is now coming back online.

This is an incredibly sharp about-face for Trump and many Republicans who steadfastly supported the ban. Here’s the sequence of events:

1. Then President Donald Trump in 2020 considered TikTok a national security threat and requested it be banned in 2020. This received much bipartisan support.

2. According to various reports, Trump’s son Baron is the one who encouraged his dad to get on TikTok to reach young male voters. Baron also reportedly advised his dad to do podcasts and other social media. Trump got on TikTok and received an avalanche of views and followers. Trump and others have said this helped him win many votes.

3. Although TikTok did not directly contribute to Trump’s 2024 campaign some people associated with ByteDance donated big bucks. For instance, William Ford, a member of the ByteDance board, together with his wife, gave Trump $1.4 million.

4. In 2020 Trump was strongly criticizing China. Now he’s not.

5. TikTok is a major contributor to Trump’s inauguration.

6. TikTok’s CEO will have a prime seat at Trump’s swearing in.

Trump now indicates he’ll move to keep TikTok alive by executive order as soon as he’s sworn in but will require 50% U.S. ownership. The raging question is: does this mean Elon Musk? Does he mean private American ownership or American government ownership?

Salon’s Amanda Marcotte argues that Trump wants TikTok because he needs disinformation more than he hates China.

Trump, meanwhile, has changed his tune about TikTok, but not because he disbelieves the intelligence reports or because he is a free trade absolutist. (Hardly that, as his love of tariffs demonstrates.) No, it’s because he’s learned in the past four years that TikTok is a shockingly efficient disseminator of disinformation, which is Trump’s main stock-in-trade. “I’m now a big star on TikTok,” he bragged in September, vowing to protect the site from being banned. He’s also buddied up with the chief executive of the American division of TikTok, Shou Chew, inviting him to join the murder’s row of tech billionaires attending the inauguration.

“It’s been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America first message out,” Mike Waltz, an incoming national security advisor to Trump, said Thursday. “We will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark.” Chew then took to TikTok to publicly credit Trump with working to save the platform.

On Sunday, Tik Tok rewarded Trump for his support with blatant propaganda. The app went dark, as expected, but when users tried to open it, they got this message: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office.”

So the likely outcome is this:

Trump, who started the push to have TikTok banned, used it extensively in his 2024 Presidential campaign, found it worked and got donations from people associated with ByteDance. Because TikTok helped him get re-elected and got big bucks from people associated with it, he is now doing what he can to save it. And, in the end, he’ll get credit for saving TikTok even though he started the move to ban it.