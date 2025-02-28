TRUMP, VANCE ATTACK ZELENSKY AND TRUMP CUTS MEETING SHORT: THE TRUTH NOW REVEALED?

A live-camera meeting between President Donald Trump, and Vice President J. D. Vance and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that was supposed to highlight a major agreement between the two countries ended in a disaster: Trump and Vance aggressively double-teamed Zelensky, Trump was angry and Trump cut the meeting short.

Meanwhile, it completely solidified where the United States now stands, as Trump and Vance defended Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders expressed shock. In the United States, Democrats blasted Trump and Vance’s performance and called it a pre-planned “ambush”, while some Republicans suggested Zelensky deserved it. But some but traditional Reagan era conservatives and former GOPers were livid over the way Zelensky was treated.

The Drudge Report put this headline in red:

OVAL OFFICE SHOUTING MATCH

TRUMP BLASTS ‘DISRESPECTFUL’ ZELENSKY

‘YOU’RE GAMBLING WITH WWIII’

PEACE TALKS COLLAPSE

KREMLIN CELEBRATES

VIDEO: THE MELTDOWN

Here is the full video:



The Atlantic’s David Frum:

Trump and Vance have revealed to Americans and to America’s allies their alignment with Russia, and their animosity toward Ukraine in general and its president in particular. The truth is ugly, but it’s necessary to face it. ….Today’s meeting gave the lie to any claim that this administration’s policy is driven by any strategic effort to advance the interests of the United States, however misguided. Trump and Vance displayed in the Oval Office a highly personal hatred. There was no effort here to make a case for American interests. Vance complained that Zelensky had traveled to Pennsylvania to thank U.S. ammunition workers, because, Vance charged, the appearance amounted to campaigning for the Democratic presidential ticket. “Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” Trump angrily explained. “He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia.” Both the president and vice president showed the U.S.-led alliance system something it needed urgently to know: The national-security system of the West is led by two men who cannot be trusted to defend America’s allies—and who deeply sympathize with the world’s most aggressive dictator. …We’re witnessing the self-sabotage of the United States. “America First” always meant America alone, a predatory America whose role in the world is no longer based on democratic belief. America voted at the United Nations earlier this week against Ukraine, siding with Russia and China against almost all of its fellow democracies. Is this who Americans want to be? For this is what America is being turned into.

And:

In his first term, Trump sometimes seemed a rogue actor within his own administration. The president expressed strange and disquieting opinions, but his Cabinet secretaries were mostly normal and responsible people. The oddball appointees on the White House staff were contained by the many more-or-less normal appointees. This time, Trump is building a national-security system to follow his lead. He has intimidated or persuaded his caucus in the House to accept—and his caucus in the Senate not to oppose—his pro-authoritarian agenda. The good and great America that once inspired global admiration—that good and great America still lives. But it no longer commands a consensus above party. The pro-Trump party exposed its face to the world in the Oval Office today. Nobody who saw that face will ever forget the grotesque sight.

Some reaction on Twitter:

Bro, did you write this? We all saw you. You tried to shrink in your chair. You looked at Trump like he was some crazy ass pops who was embarrassing you on your first date. Don’t bullshit us. Grow a pair. https://t.co/P3r1UXo8nW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 28, 2025

Everyone knows what happened here. Trump can only exist around people he can causally humiliate. Guys lie JD and Rubio. He wanted to do a ritual humiliation of Zelensky and Ukraine but Zelensky wouldn’t accept that and so Trump reacted like a stung bitch. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 28, 2025

This is a bigger scandal than many realize. It makes it look as though this meeting was a setup by Trump that was planned in advance. If you watch the video it's clear that they are deliberately and almost derangedly blindsiding Zelenskyy. Now we know who the audience was: Putin. pic.twitter.com/XbYIFtoRNg — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 28, 2025

After Vance accused Zelensky of not saying thank you, Zelensky is now tweeting individual thanks to every single world leader expressing solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ClTCENxJyz — Kareem Rifai ? (@KareemRifai) February 28, 2025

former french president hollande reflecting what i've heard from a lot of european leaders: “even if the american people remain our friends, the trump administration itself is no longer our ally." pic.twitter.com/fHZL061bdu — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 28, 2025

former french president hollande reflecting what i've heard from a lot of european leaders: “even if the american people remain our friends, the trump administration itself is no longer our ally." pic.twitter.com/fHZL061bdu — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 28, 2025

I cannot remember a moment in American history when our foreign policy shifted so dramatically & quickly. Trump doesn't want to be the leader of the free world. He wants to join the autocratic world. I hope the US Congress and the American people will prevent this switch. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 28, 2025

Trump and Vance just made Zelensky one of the most popular leaders in the world. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 28, 2025

Look at this thread… a string of US allies coming to defense of Ukraine after brutal Trump-Vance attack on Zelensky in the Oval Office https://t.co/9Vgu8mq1yK — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 28, 2025

Trump and Vance are an EMBARRASSMENT and DISGRACE. It was absolutely shameful to watch them berate the President of another country. Let alone one of our allies! Trump saying, “You’re either gonna make a deal or we’re out “is beyond disrespectful. That’s not leadership—this is… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 28, 2025

If you think the withdrawal from Afghanistan was bad wait until you see the withdrawal from the free world. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) February 28, 2025

Bro, did you write this? We all saw you. You tried to shrink in your chair. You looked at Trump like he was some crazy ass pops who was embarrassing you on your first date. Don’t bullshit us. Grow a pair. https://t.co/P3r1UXo8nW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 28, 2025

STOP IT! The mainstream media is now spinning this as a shouting match, when the only two people who were raising their voices were Trump and Vance. Trump totally lost his cool. Never in history have we seen an American president behave like this. Trump is a national disgrace. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 28, 2025

What just happened in the oval office was a planned ambush, designed to help a brutal Russian dictator and hurt America's security. Trump has become Putin's lapdog, and America's global power is hemorrhaging as America sides with dictators over democracy. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/06BdzyJHE0 — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 28, 2025





THIS POST IS BEING UPDATED AS YOU READ IT. REFRESH YOUR PAGE TO GET THE LATEST. WHEN THE UPDATE IS DONE THIS PARAGRAPH WILL VANISH.