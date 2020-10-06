Trump unilaterally cuts off stimulus talks with Democrats: stocks tumble

President Donald Trump has unilaterally cut off stimulus talks with Democrats — a move that caused the Dow Jones to immediately tumble 400 points.

It’s notable that in explaining why, Trump again frame it as an issue about “Democrat” states and Democrats asking for too much.

President Donald Trump effectively killed any chance at a new coronavirus relief package ahead of the presidential election when he tweeted Tuesday that he won’t agree to a deal until “after I win.” “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump said of the aide package passed by House Democrats last week, which is actually for $2.2 trillion. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.” “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he continued. “I have asked Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.”

The reaction to the cut-off was swift on Wall Street:

The stock market took a turn for the worse in afternoon trading after President Trump called off stimulus negotiations until after the election. The stock market wasn’t moving much in either direction before the Trump tweet. Apple (AAPL) lagged in the Dow Jones today, down more than 2.5%. Earlier in the session, Apple set an Oct. 13 date to introduce its latest iPhone.

The Washington Post:

His tweets sent the stock market suddenly lower, as many businesses, households, and investors had been hoping for a sudden jolt of fiscal stimulus amid signs the economy was beginning to soften. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by about 330 points, or by 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also fell. The pronouncement came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a speech that more economic stimulus was needed. Barring another unexpected development, Trump’s declaration kills any chance of new aid for millions of Americans who remain out work and at risk of eviction. In the string of Twitter posts Tuesday afternoon, Trump misstated the health of the U.S. economy. He wrote that “Our economy is doing very well. The stock market is at record levels. JOBS and unemployment…also coming back in record numbers.” Even some of Trump’s top advisers have said the economy is not doing very well and that more assistance is needed. Further, the stock market is not at record levels, and it also doesn’t reflect the broader health of the economy. The unemployment rate has come down from its April peak of around 15 percent, but it is still at 8.4 percent and millions of Americans are struggling to pay their bills, afford food, and find jobs. The U.S. economy has barely recovered half of the jobs lost in March and April, and Trump is set to be the first president in modern history to end his first term with a net loss of American jobs.

Speaker Pelosi: "Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2020

Speaker Pelosi: "Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2020

America is in crisis. We need a deal to provide relief to families and small businesses. But Trump just stopped negotiating. No stimulus checks. No unemployment assistance. Small businesses closing. Trump claimed to be a great deal maker. He’s not. Just a great grifter. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 6, 2020

Well, he flatted one curve. pic.twitter.com/O3edY3pjr0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2020

Trump tanks the market and his election chances to own the libs. #COVID19 #BountyGate https://t.co/pgJP5RQo11 — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) October 6, 2020

True. It's about the messaging. Up to now he at least took the time to gaslight people into thinking he'd work out some deal. Now he just said screw it. And took "credit" for it. Reminds me of his standoff with Schumer in late 2018/early 2019, which tanked his poll numbers. pic.twitter.com/ojlbgOOMcQ — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) October 6, 2020

Stopping negotiations on Covid relief and tanking the markets less than a month from Election Day is the kind of Art of the Deal wisdom we mere laymen just can’t fathom. — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) October 6, 2020

I would pay to see the look on the faces of every Republican Senator running for re-election right now. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 6, 2020

Wait, so Trump not only rejects stimulus funds that would probably have helped his re-election chances, but *also* does so in a way to make sure that he personally will take blame for it? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 6, 2020

I will never understand how a president who has time and time again demonstrated he acts first in his own self interest is refusing to accept an offer to spend $2.2 trillion boosting the economy weeks before facing voters in his reelection bid. It makes no sense. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 6, 2020

In other words, you get no money unless you elect me America. He got impeached for doing the same thing to Ukraine. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/IBACtJXvuc — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 6, 2020

Trump has called off COVID relief negotiations. Tens of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs will receive no federal unemployment supplement without that relief. Americans in need will remain in need. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2020

Trump thinks Covid is a hoax, and he hates Americans who life in blue states, so he’s willing to hurt everyone: https://t.co/J0rYcMowSQ — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) October 6, 2020

He’s officially going full tilt/kamikaze mission towards Election Day… I’ve never seen anything like it in modern politics. https://t.co/ISyOhcoN5g — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 6, 2020

He’s officially going full tilt/kamikaze mission towards Election Day… I’ve never seen anything like it in modern politics. https://t.co/ISyOhcoN5g — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 6, 2020

Illustration 183192056 © Alexey Kryuchin – Dreamstime.com