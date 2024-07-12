Trump: ‘unfit to lead’ and ‘patently unfit’

Both the New York Times and Los Angeles Times editorial boards have warned voters about re-electing Trump. Neither called for him to stand down, however.

Two weeks ago, NYT threw a dagger at Biden that has triggered a pile-on of hand-wringing among the political pundit class. Those headlines — and requests for comment — triggered the equivalent of a public food fight among Democrats.

The NYT finally calls Trump “unsuited” to hold the office of the presidency but fails to demand he step aside, as it did for Biden.

Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him. He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.

And yet, unlike the editorial calling for Biden to step down because he is showing signs of his age, the editorial board asks voters to reject Trump. Most voters are not paying attention; it is at least two months before any voters will see a ballot. And unlike the LAT, the NYT doesn’t even directly address convention delegates.

It’s a weak tea statement.

The LAT calls for the convention to toss Trump, but not for Trump to bow out.

Also weak tea albeit a bit stronger than the NYT.

Just because a fascist won’t follow through is no excuse for failing to call for him to step down (paraphrase Timothy Snyder from On Tyranny).

It’s unbelievable that the nation is spending so much time on the question of Biden’s verbal acuity, when the greatest concern ought to be that his challenger is a self-aggrandizing felon and twice-impeached election-denier. Trump fomented the Jan. 6 insurrection, shows contempt for the rule of law and shamelessly lies in pursuit of more power. He’s an authoritarian who admires murderous despots, wants to jail his political enemies and has publicly flirted with declaring himself a dictator on his first day back in office… Trump is the only man in the presidential race manifestly unworthy of holding a position of power, and has no business ever returning to the White House. If the GOP had any decency left, its members would be discussing whether to dump Trump for a candidate who isn’t out to bulldoze democratic institutions in favor of autocracy.

Moreover, asking those delegates to reject the authoritarian they like because he’s a strongman lacks logic.

The LAT tosses its dagger at the other news organizations beating the “Biden must step down” drum.

Americans must start hearing more about how the records, positions and character of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and any of the prominent Democrats being floated as possible replacements make them all unquestionably superior to Trump.

Only the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board has been direct: Trump must drop out. And they wrote that two weeks ago: June 29.

Is the NYT responding to subscriber exodus

In a thread on Joyce Vance’s Substack, a reader shares an email she received from the NYT after cancelling her subscription. (Note: I have gotten no mea culpas since I canceled but I did not write the newsroom.)

Newsroom email response , emphasis added:

Good Afternoon, Thank you for writing to the newsroom. We do not endorse or condemn candidates (or any of the subjects we cover). That’s the purview of our colleagues in the Opinion department, including the Editorial Board. We operate independently from one another, so I can’t speak to their decisions on what to publish. You can reach them directly by writing to [email protected] However, it appears that their recent editorial about President Biden’s candidacy directly addresses Donald J. Trump as well: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/28/opinion/biden-election-debate-trump.html Donald Trump has proved himself to be a significant jeopardy to that democracy — an erratic and self-interested figure unworthy of the public trust. He systematically attempted to undermine the integrity of elections. His supporters have described, publicly, a 2025 agenda that would give him the power to carry out the most extreme of his promises and threats. If he is returned to office, he has vowed to be a different kind of president, unrestrained by the checks on power built into the American political system. […] It looks like they have also repeatedly condemned Mr. Trump for years: The Supreme Court Gives a Free Pass to Trump and Future Presidents A Warning About Donald Trump and 2024 Donald Trump Should Never Again Be Trusted With the Nation’s Secrets America Deserves Better Than Donald Trump Impeach Trump Again Again, I can’t speak to the work of my Opinion colleagues because we operate independently from one another, but you can always reach them at [email protected] Aidan Gardiner, news assistant Your submission: Tell us about it. Please be as specific as possible. I have very little time left on my current subscription, but I cancelled it anyway. I will not be renewing. Calling for Biden to get out of the race was the HEIGHT of idiocy. My disgust with you is beyond description. Go to hell, all of you.

The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

