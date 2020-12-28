Trump, under pressure, signs $900 bn Covid relief bill

West Palm Beach (United States) (AFP) – After delaying for nearly a week and under pressure from all sides, US President Donald Trump finally signed a massive $900 billion stimulus bill Sunday, in a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The package “providing coronavirus emergency response and relief” is part of a larger spending bill that, with Trump’s signature, will avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday. “I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP (Paycheck …

Read More