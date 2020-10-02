Trump unable to escape virus as term comes to a close

Washington (AFP) – The Covid-19 crisis had already haunted Donald Trump’s first term in office, as his scatter-gun response placed him increasingly at odds with the science. Then he tested positive, a month before the election.The US president announced in the small hours of Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Hours earlier, Hope Hicks, one of his top aides who is also close to the first lady, had received news of her own positive test.The coronavirus, which emerged late last year in Chi…

