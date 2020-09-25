The Moderate Voice

Trump to name Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court: reports

Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump intends to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, US media reported Friday, who if confirmed would cement a solid conservative majority on the high court.The president said this week he will announce his pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, and various media outlets said it would be the 48-year-old conservative judge.Citing sources close to the process, various media outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, said Trump would nominate Barrett. If she is confirmed, the court would shift to a 6-3 conservative majority…

