Trump to ease lockdown, saying virus cases have ‘passed peak’
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans Thursday to reopen the world’s top economy, following cautious moves in Europe, claiming the US had “passed the peak” of the coronavirus crisis despite a record daily death toll.Since emerging in China late last year, the pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing half of humanity indoors and catapulting the global economy towards a second Great Depression.The death toll has topped 133,000 with more than two million infected, according to an AFP tally — with nearly 2,600 dying in the past 24 hours in the US alone.But a bu…