TRUMP THREATS (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

When you lie and say “illegal” immigrants are killing thousands of Americans, you’re fear-mongering. It’s not true. It’s not even close to being true, but it’s something Donald Trump keeps saying.

Claytoonz is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

When you lie and claim Haitian immigrants are eating pets, you are fear-mongering.

This morning on CNN, JD Vance got upset for being called out for starting the lie about immigrants eating pets and challenged Dana Bash to bring people on her show who can testify that pets are being eaten. The only problem is, there’s no one who can verify that. Even the person who started the lie in Springfield, Ohio has now backtracked and said it never happened. She’s apologized for it. As for JD, he’s continuing the lie.

GO HERE to read the rest of the column.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]