Trump tells West Palm Beach audience that if he’s elected, they won’t have to vote again

As he wrapped up a speech in West Palm Beach on Friday, Donald J. Trump urged the gathered group of Christians to “get out and vote.” He continued:

Vote just this time, you won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed, it will be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore… You got to get out and vote. In four years you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not gonna have to vote… (emphasis added)

The speech location: Turning Point Faith’s “The Believers’ Summit.”

When people tell you who they are and what they plan to do … believe them. Trump has been frank about his love affair with authoritarian leaders. This is the clearest signal to date that the unsuccessful coup attempt on January 6, 2021 will be followed by another attempt in 2029 should he return to the White House.

Trump: You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. pic.twitter.com/DBGcBr3Wht — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

The YouTube clip starts just before Trump explains that the audience will not need to vote again after 2024.



h/t Gernot Wagner, Mastodon and Memeorandum.



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.