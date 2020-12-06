Trump targets 25 ‘RINO’s’ in Congress who admit he lost election

President Donald Trump wants to name and shame the two dozen-plus members of Congress who say he lost the election. Branding the lawmakers “RINO’s,” or Republicans in name only, Trump asked for a list of the elected officials who told the Washington Post that they accept that President-elect Joe Biden won last month’s contest. “Wow! I am surprised there are so many,” Trump tweeted. “We have just begun to fight.” Even though Trump derided the Post as “Fake News,” he apparently takes its reporting at face value: “Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS,” he wrote. The Post asked all 249 GOP repres…

