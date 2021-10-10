TRUMP SWINGERS

Mike Pence is a worm and he’s always been a worm. But for one shining moment, for him at least, it seemed he had re-grown his backbone, or grown a first one, and stood up for the nation, democracy, and the United States Constitution. The man who probably snored praises for Donald Trump, who had replaced Christ with Donald Trump, who couldn’t state three sentences without inserting the term “thanks to Donald Trump’s leadership,” and who is probably still trying to brush the taste of Trump’s ass out of his mouth, stood up and finally put something before worship to all that is Donald Trump.

Mike Pence had shed whatever dignity he had before 2016 to be Trump’s lap poodle, lickspittle, toady, flunky, minion, apple polisher, yes man, brown nowser, fawner, doormat, sycophant, first-in-line ass kisser.

The vice president presides over Congress’ certification of presidential elections. Donald Trump wanted Pence to use this position to overturn the election by not allowing the certification. Donald Trump told the angry mob at a hate rally before the attack on the Capitol, “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so.”

“Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do, all this is, this is from the number one, or certainly one of the top, Constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it. We’re supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our Constitution, and protect our constitution.”

“All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people.”

“And I actually, I just spoke to Mike. I said: “Mike, that doesn’t take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing. That takes courage.” And then we’re stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot and we have to live with that for four more years. We’re just not going to let that happen.”

After Mike Pence refused to refuse the certification, the Trump mob attacked the Capitol. Pence and his family was evacuated, and then Trump tweeted to his mob, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Trump knew the mob was inside the Capitol. Instead of calling them off, he was giving them targets. Donald Trump sent an angry mob with nooses to go after the man who had spent the past four years groveling at his feet, supporting his lies, and aiding in the destruction of the country.

Donald Trump literally tried to have his vice president murdered. Why is Donald Trump not in prison?

Mike Pence spent four years performing as someone who would sacrifice himself for Donald Trump, but when that moment came, he ran for his life. Donald Trump did nothing to call of the mob with nooses from killing Mike Pence.

Donald Trump is a racist lying treasonous piece of shit and Mike Pence, well, he’s still a worm.

While talking to Sean Hannity on Fox News last week, Mike Pence said, “I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”

Pence, you demean yourself. Donald Trump lost the election fairly. While 74 million Americans voted for him, 81 million voted for President Joe Biden. You lost and you know it, or at least you did that “one day in January.”

Mike Pence, the worm, has joined the rest of the ridiculous Republican cowards who’ve spent the past ten months downplaying this attack. For Pence, it was just “one day in January.” It was one day in January white supremacist terrorists, encouraged by Donald Trump, tried to destroy democracy.

You guys are still losing your shit over protesters for attacking a Target in Minnesota over the murder of George Floyd, but the attack by white nationalists on the citadel of democracy was just “one day in January.” Really?

And now we’ve learned that doing the right thing was only the last resort for Mike Pence. He was seeking a way to do just as Donald Trump asked, which was to toss out a free and fair democratic election, destroy democracy, disobey a duty mandated by the United States Constitution, and install Donald Trump as a fascist dictator. And who talked Mike Pence out of doing that? A guy who can’t even spell “potato.”

After criticizing Donald Trump for the riot and attack on democracy, Nikki Haley and Kevin McCarthy both went groveling back to Trump. Mike Pence is now doing the same. It might be working because Trump praised Pence while also throwing an ass-kissing bone to Hannity.

Trump said, “Vice President Mike Pence’s statement during his interview with the great Sean Hannity very much destroys and discredits the Unselect Committees Witch Hunt on the events of January 6th.”

Did I mention the Trump mob, while inside the Capitol, was chanting, “Hang Mike Pence”? Donald Trump didn’t mention that.

It happened one day in January.

Story time: I don’t expect many of my clients to publish this cartoon because of the imagery.

Back in the day when newspapers still had some money and would annually grant raises, they also did performance reviews. During one review, I got a raise and was commended for my work while my editor received a criticism from his boss for something I did. They scolded my boss for allowing a lynching cartoon of mine to be published on the opinion page. And this scolding came several months later. It came off like I was a monkey and not responsible for my actions. You know you can’t leave him alone in the kitchen. He’ll put forks in the microwave.

Little did either of us know there was a company policy not written down anywhere that there was to be no references to lynching in the newspaper. Even though the issue was lynching, as our newspaper had reported our then-senator, George Allen, had a noose in his office as a souvenir, probably because he’s racist. So, I drew a cartoon on something reported in our paper, and my boss got in trouble for letting me do it.

I was OK with that. I got my three percent raise. But, I never got to draw another noose for The Free Lance-Star again. Cowards.

