Trump shuts down his blog after 29 days: The Moderate Voice has lasted 18 years

Gee: we didn’t even get a chance to ask former President Donald Trump if he’d put The Moderate Voice on his blogroll.

His highly-touted new “platform” (actually an old-fashioned, standard blog) didn’t even last a month. Trump was reportedly “infuriated” that “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was being mocked for its low traffic. The Moderate Voice has been around 18 years with both lots of hits and not-so-lots of hits (but we haven’t quit).

The Washington Post:

Former president Donald Trump’s blog, celebrated by advisers as a “beacon of freedom” that would keep him relevant in an online world he once dominated, is dead. It was 29 days old.

Upset by reports from The Washington Post and other outlets highlighting its measly readership and concerns that it could detract from a social media platform he wants to launch later this year, Trump ordered his team Tuesday to put the blog out of its misery, advisers said.

On its last day, the site received just 1,500 shares or comments on Facebook and Twitter — a staggering drop for someone whose every tweet once garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions.

Trump still wants to launch some other platform — timing not yet determined — and didn’t like that this first attempt was being mocked as a loser, according to a Trump adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about the former president’s plans

As the HuffPost put it:

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was preceded in death by Trump Airlines, Trump beverages, Trump: The Game, numerous Trump casinos, Trump magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump Steaks, a Trump travel website, Trump telecom, Trump University, and Trump Vodka.

And, you might add, the Trump Presidency. Oops: Trump says he’ll be “reinstated” in August.

This is a CNBC story — completely with official spin — written before the Washington Post report:

Former President Donald Trump’s blog — a webpage where he shared statements after larger social media companies banned him from their platforms — has been permanently shut down, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier.

It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email.

He declined to provide additional details about those efforts.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said.

But asked online later Wednesday whether the move was a “precursor” to the former president joining “another social media platform,” Miller replied: “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” bombed as badly as Marjorie Taylor Green at a bar mitzvah.


