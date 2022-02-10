Trump Sent ‘Burn Bags’ Of Sensitive Documents To Be Destroyed At Pentagon

Published by

uPolitics.com

Former President Donald Trump‘s habit of destroying documents didn’t stop at tearing them up. The Washington Post has reported that Trump also used burn bags. The torn-up documents would be stuffed into bags to be incinerated at the Pentagon. The bags look like paper bags found at most grocery stores. The CIA and NSA often utilize burn bags to dispose of top-secret information because it is more reliable than shredding. Under the Presidential Records Act, every President is required to turn in all records from their administration at the end of their term. Records include memos, letters, email…

