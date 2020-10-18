Trump revels in ‘lock her up’ chant aimed at Michigan Gov. Whitmer just days after foiled kidnap plot

Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up!” Saturday when the president ranted about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a rally just 10 days after white supremacists were busted for a kidnapping plot targeting her.At a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, President Donald Trump grinned as the #MAGA throng ate up his denunciations of Whitmer over the restrictions she imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state.“You gotta get your governor to open up your state,” Trump told thousands of cheering backers.That’s when the crowd started chanting, “Lock her up!”The president made no effort to…

Read More