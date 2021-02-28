Trump repeats election lie, declares himself future of the Republican Party

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. “Our movement of proud, hard-working American patriots is just getting started, and in the end we will win. We will win,” Trump said in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Refusing to admit he lost the Nov. 3 presidential elect…

Read More