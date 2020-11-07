Trump refuses to concede, says election is ‘far from over’

US President Donald Trump is refusing to concede, even as every major media outlet has called the election for his rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, vowing to take more legal action.”The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said, effectively promising more divisiveness in the country and not allowing the country to move on from the election.”Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” he says in a statement from his campaign.The media networks made the call after days …

Read More