TRUMP PROTESTORS BREACH CAPITOL AFTER TRUMP ENCOURAGES THEM: Certification Stalled

It’s no longer a quiet coup attempt.

President Donald Trump today delivered a speech to protestors today saying he’d never concede and encouraged his protestors to go do the Capitol. Protestors stormed the Capitol building and more police are coming in. Cable News is covered this in great detail.

Axios:

Capitol police ordered lawmakers and reporters to shelter in place within the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as protesters at a “March for Trump” breached the building following Congress beginning to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Where it stands: The House and Senate are in recess and all the doors are now closed in the House Chambers, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence, overseeing the certification of Electoral College votes, was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m.

What we’re hearing: Protesters walked through the Capitol statuary hall, which separates the House and Senate, filling into both sides with U.S. flags and MAGA flags.

Reporters were advised just after 2:30 p.m. to “be prepared to get down” in their chairs and to relocate, Axios’ Kadia Goba reports.
At 2:31 p.m., everyone was evacuated from the floor.
A police officer stood in the center of the Cannon office building and shouted: “EVERYONE OUT, RIGHT NOW … WE’RE EVACUATING,” Axios’ Alayna Treene reports. Police ushered everyone toward the Longworth office building.