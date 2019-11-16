Posted by David Robertson on Nov 16, 2019 in At TMV, Politics |

Trump needs to go.

On 20 January 2021, Donald J. Trump needs to be moving out of the White House.

Impeachment or no impeachment, Trump has clearly demonstrated that he doesn’t deserve another term as POTUS.

As a blogger, I am trying to stay out of politics, but Trump’s Twitter attack on former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was the last straw for me.

In short, Trump is the political version of a street thug. A bull in a china shop is tamer than him.

Come to think of it, unlike Trump, the bull is probably innocent . . .

. . . but I digress.

For the record, I did not vote for Trump during the 2016 presidential election. I am certainly glad that I didn’t.

However, once he was elected, I was willing to allow Trump opportunity to prove himself worthy of the office of POTUS.

He had his opportunity and blew it. At least he did so in my opinion.

If Trump is impeached, then he probably won’t be convicted by a Republican-controlled Senate. Article I, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

The following diagram shows the current political make-up of the U.S. Senate.

Assuming that all non-Republican Senators were to vote to convict, 20 Republican Senators would also have to vote to convict in order for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. I don’t expect that to happen.

So, the Democratic Party will need a 2020 presidential nominee who can beat Trump.

Alas, as I see it, Democrats are acting as if they are hell-bent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. What else would explain the popularity of Sanders and Warren among certain segments of Democrats?

Biden would make a decent POTUS despite his blunders. Instead of pandering to special-interest groups, he demonstrates (to me at least) prudence that comes with decades of experience in federal office.

Yet, way too many Democrats live in a fantasy world, one in which the plans and promises of Sanders and Warren make sense.

In the unspoken words of Seth Meyers . . .

Apparently, Barack Obama is also wary of the aforementioned fantasy world.

From the Associated Press, 15 November 2016:

“Former President Barack Obama on Friday warned the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left, a move he said would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year. . . The centrist wing of the party has warned for months that a far-left nominee could alienate moderate Republicans and independent voters needed to oust President Donald Trump.”