Trump media venture says it has $1 bn investment pledge

Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – Donald Trump’s fledgling social media venture and an investment vehicle it is partnering with said Saturday that institutional investors have pledged $1 billion in funds for the former president’s startup. This sum would be in addition to $293 million that Digital World Acquisition Corp raised in an initial public offering in September, the companies said in a statement. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sometimes called a “blank check” company because it is set up with the sole purpose of merging with another entity. It is set to merge with Trump’…

Read More