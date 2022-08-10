" />

TRUMP MAKES HISTORY (AGAIN): FIRST PRESIDENT TO PLEAD THE 5TH

When Donald Trump was campaigning he often said the mob takes the fifth and if you’re innocent you don’t plead the fifth. Donald Trump has now pleaded the fifth.

Mediaite:

Former President Donald Trump is being deposed by the New York Attorney General’s office Wednesday, and posted a long rambling statement on his Truth Social account saying that he pled the Fifth Amendment and attacking Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY).

Trump began the statement by criticizing James for campaigning “on the policy of ‘Get and Destroy Trump,’” calling the deposition “her despicable attempt to fulfill that cynical, and very corrupt promise.”

The investigation into Trump’s family and business had “wasted countless taxpayer dollars,” Trump continued, while “New York is suffering its worst murder, drug, and over crime rate in many decades.”

The statement went on at length attacking James’ political career and describing her as a “failed politician” and “renegade and out-of-control prosecutor,” and the investigation as “a vindictive and self-serving fishing expedition.”

The ex-president seemed to anticipate criticism regarding his past comments regarding the Fifth Amendment, as multiple Twitter users posted Wednesday morning.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’” Trump wrote. The answer, he said, was “[w]hen your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”

And, as is customary, Trumpland social media and political entertainers are Trump on pleading the fifth, after cheering him on during his earlier incarnation when he was critical of the fifth.

However, the optics are terrible for Trump and the legal implcations are not good in civil cases, where pleading the fifth can be taken as implying guilt.

Graphic via DonkeyHotey/Flickr