Trump lies: the Biden Administration did not divert FEMA money to immigration. But Trump did.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is suffering a budget shortfall, because the House of Representatives did not fund FEMA disaster relief in its “stopgap” bill; yet hurricane season runs through November. FEMA has not diverted any money — much less a billion dollars — to immigration programs, as Donald Trump has falsely claimed.

Trump has repeatedly lied about FEMA this week (Michigan on Thursday and Georgia on Friday).

Trump and MAGA – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are giving FEMA funds to illegal migrants. In reality,

It was Trump. pic.twitter.com/UvyV2rM8hI — Jodie ????????? (@JodiePP1948) October 4, 2024

In perpetuating this lie, Trump is diverting media focus from a stellar September jobs report.

The U.S. added 254,000 jobs last month, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.1%. As a matter of history, President Barack Obama came into office with a 7.8% unemployment rate but passed on to President Trump one of 3.6%. Trump passed on to President Biden an unemployment rate of 6.4%.

FEMA is fighting rumors.



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.