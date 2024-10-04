Trump lies: the Biden Administration did not divert FEMA money to immigration. But Trump did.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is suffering a budget shortfall, because the House of Representatives did not fund FEMA disaster relief in its “stopgap” bill; yet hurricane season runs through November. FEMA has not diverted any money — much less a billion dollars — to immigration programs, as Donald Trump has falsely claimed.
Trump has repeatedly lied about FEMA this week (Michigan on Thursday and Georgia on Friday).
In perpetuating this lie, Trump is diverting media focus from a stellar September jobs report.
The U.S. added 254,000 jobs last month, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.1%. As a matter of history, President Barack Obama came into office with a 7.8% unemployment rate but passed on to President Trump one of 3.6%. Trump passed on to President Biden an unemployment rate of 6.4%.
The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.
Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.
I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.
