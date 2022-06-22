Trump lawyers contacted a top Pa. Republican every day during 2020 pressure campaign, Jan. 6 committee says

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler received daily phone calls from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers and saw protests outside his house amid a pressure campaign to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election, he told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks. “All of my personal information was doxxed online,” Cutler said in an excerpt of a video interview with the committee that was conducted earlier this year and played Tuesday. “It was my personal email, my personal cellphone, my home phone. In fact, we had to disconnect our ho…

