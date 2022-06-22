" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Trump lawyers contacted a top Pa. Republican every day during 2020 pressure campaign, Jan. 6 committee says

Trump lawyers contacted a top Pa. Republican every day during 2020 pressure campaign, Jan. 6 committee says

by Leave a Comment

Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler received daily phone calls from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers and saw protests outside his house amid a pressure campaign to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election, he told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks. “All of my personal information was doxxed online,” Cutler said in an excerpt of a video interview with the committee that was conducted earlier this year and played Tuesday. “It was my personal email, my personal cellphone, my home phone. In fact, we had to disconnect our ho…

Read More