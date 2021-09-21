Trump lawyer pushed Pence to overturn presidential election with 6-point memo: Bob Woodward book

Published by

New York Daily News

A far-right-wing lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly sought to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to join the effort to overturn the 2020 election using a six-point legal memo. The outlandish memo urged Pence to use his supposed power while presiding over Congress to toss out the electoral votes from seven swing states that President Joe Biden won, potentially allowing Trump to stay in power. “The fact is that the Constitution assigns this power to the Vice President as the ultimate arbiter,” John Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University, wrote in the memo. Th…

Illustration 86663589 / Coup © Chris Dorney | Dreamstime.com