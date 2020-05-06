Pages Menu
Posted by on May 5, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, coronavirus, Featured

Trump lashes out at George Conway for ‘Mourning in America’ video, about ‘deadly virus Trump ignored’ (VIDEOS)

Donald Trump reacted with fury on Twitter and to reporters after seeing the latest video released by prominent attorney George Conway’s group, The Lincoln Project. It clearly got to him — while Conway and others associated with the group seemingly basked in his anger and suggested more (and more forceful) videos will be coming during this Presidential election season.

The Washington Post provides the context:

George T. Conway III, prominent attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been trying with only modest success to provoke President Trump’s Twitter wrath for the better part of his presidency. He finally succeeded close to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

What set Trump off was a video, sponsored by the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump super PAC that Conway co-founded with other Republicans and former ones. The video, released Monday, lays responsibility squarely at Trump’s doorstep for the severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the deaths and economic damage.

Tens of thousands nationwide have died of the “deadly virus Trump ignored,” says the video, called “Mourning in America,” inspired by President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” 1984 campaign ad.

Considered a classic of the genre, the Reagan reelection ad showed happy, prosperous Americans, smiling, going to work and getting married. It ended with the words: “It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

“Mourning in America” is dystopian, showing dilapidated houses, a worried man in a hospital corridor, head in hands, a sick person being wheeled on a gurney, vacant industrial buildings, a man applying for unemployment compensation, crowds of Americans lined up wearing masks and scenes from a Trump speech.

Here’s the video:

And here’s the original Reagan ad:

Trump immediately responded after the ad was released:

