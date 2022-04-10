Trump Jr. texted Meadows after 2020 election to press Trump second term -CNN

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election to outline ways to keep his father in office, CNN reported, citing a review of the message turned over to congressional investigators. The text from then-President Donald Trump’s eldest son was sent Nov. 5, 2020, as votes in several states were still being tallied, and laid out ideas to subvert the Electoral College process to ensure a second term for Trump, CNN said on Friday. “We have operational control,” Trump Jr. told Meadows, according to a CNN review …

Read More