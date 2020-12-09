The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Trump is likely to return to Florida and remain the most powerful Republican in the US

Trump is likely to return to Florida and remain the most powerful Republican in the US

by Leave a Comment

p>MIAMI — As President Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election fail, his actions and words are increasingly pointing to one likelihood: When his presidency ends, Trump will return to South Florida and remain a force in Republican politics. “If I lost, I would say, ‘I lost.’ And I’d go to Florida,” Trump told a crowd of thousands Saturday in Georgia during a political rally on behalf of two Republican U.S. Senate candidates. “And I’d take it easy, and I’d go around and I’d say, ‘I did a good job.’ ” Though Trump continues to assail the validity of the presid…

Read More

Image via Dreamstime