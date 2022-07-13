Trump incited Jan. 6 attack after ‘unhinged’ White House meeting, panel told

Published by

Reuters

By Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of inciting a mob of followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch bid to remain in power fueled by a chaotic meeting with some of his most ardent supporters. The House of Representatives committee also produced evidence that aides and outside agitators knew before the riot that Trump would urge thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol that day. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans have used the hearings to build a case that Tru…

Read More