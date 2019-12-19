TRUMP IMPEACHED!

From ABC News:

Donald Trump became only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached when the House on Wednesday approved an article accusing him of abuse of power. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the historic and mostly party-line vote, 230-197, making it official and setting up a Senate trial in January.

Democrats then led the House in approving a second article they proposed accusing him of obstruction of Congress, passing that charge by a 229-198 vote, with one member voting present. “Article II is adopted,” Pelosi announced, bringing down the speaker’s gavel. The House then adjourned.