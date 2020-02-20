Trump ignores outcry and tweets on ally’s court sentencing
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump on Thursday brazenly ignored his attorney general’s plea to stop tweeting about ongoing court cases, again expressing displeasure with how his longtime ally Roger Stone is being treated in court.The president questioned the “fairness” in a tweet to his nearly 73 million followers, right as a Washington, DC, federal judge was opening Stone’s sentencing hearing.Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House of Representatives investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to…