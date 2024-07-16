TRUMP GOES PURE MAGA: PICKS J.D. VANCE AS VEEP

Former President Donald Trump seemingly signaled that he intends to run a campaign to whip up his base, rather than expand his coalition. In picking Ohio Senator J.D. Vance Trump for the Vice President slog Trump made it clear that his campaign will be pure MAGA. Vance is known for his (current) dark world view.

Earlier in the day speculation on social media reached a frenzy. Was he going to pick Florida Sen. Marco Rubio? Or was he going to throw everyone a curve and pick his most outspoken primary rival and critic, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley? Some Democrats expressed fears that it would be Haley.

Some contend picking Vance was a smart move. But many others, including The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, noted that his choice was fraught with political dangers.

During the 2022 election, Republicans nominated unpopular candidates aligned with Donald Trump. As a group, they most likely cost the party a chance to win the U.S. Senate. One of those candidates will join Trump atop the 2024 Republican presidential ticket. Trump announced Monday that his vice presidential running mate will be Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). Vance was chosen over Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), the two other apparent finalists, as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee. It’s easy to understand what Trump sees in Vance. While Vance, 39, was a strong Trump critic when Trump was first elected — he even compared Trump to heroin and Adolf Hitler — he has more recently fashioned himself a MAGA true believer and loyal Trump ally. And more than that, he’s someone who understands Trump’s base better than probably any other big-name Republican; Vance quite literally wrote the book on the subject (“Hillbilly Elegy”). But the pick is electorally risky. While Vance won his 2022 campaign, that may owe largely to Ohio’s increasing red lean in the Trump era. In fact, it looked for a time as if Vance might somehow lose even in a state that Trump carried by eight points in 2016 and 2020. Polls of his campaign with then-Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) were tight until the very end. Vance ultimately won by six points — a margin similar to Trump’s. But crucially, he underperformed every other statewide Republican on the ballot by a large margin. Ohio went strongly for Republicans; it did not go strongly for Vance. […]But some of it was clearly reluctance for voters to go for Vance. Late polling from Marist College and Siena College showed more voters disliked Vance than liked him. Independents disliked him by 26 points (23 percent favorable, 49 percent unfavorable) in the Marist poll and 22 points (28-50) in the Siena poll. Women also disliked him by double digits. You might look at all that and think, given Vance’s ultimate winning margin, that the polls were simply off. But what the exit polls suggest is something else: that late-deciding voters broke for him. Indeed, the race was neck and neck among those who said they had decided on their vote before the final week. But the late deciders broke strongly for Vance. That, combined with how well Republicans did in the state, suggests partisanship eventually carried him across the line — that it wasn’t an affirmation of his campaign.

Meanwhile, if the Biden campaign seemed to be drooling at the prospect of a Vance-Kamala Harris Vice Presidential debate, reaction in Europe to Trump’s pick was notably grim – particularly when it comes to U.S. support of Ukraine.

Politico:

“This is a disaster for Ukraine.” Those are the words of one senior EU official today as Europe reacted to Donald Trump’s choice of Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. While Europe was already panicked about a second Trump presidency and its implications for U.S. foreign policy, the addition of Vance to the GOP ticket has raised further questions about a potential new administration’s commitment to Ukraine and the transatlantic alliance. Vance has made his views on Ukraine clear. In 2022, he told Steve Bannon in an interview “I got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.” In February 2024, when Vance made his first appearance at the Munich Security Conference, he told POLITICO that the U.S. needed to reassess its support for Ukraine and skipped a meeting with the Ukraine delegation and other senators.

Interesting move to go from “he might be America’s Hitler” to “is he hiring?” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 15, 2024

When Donald Trump Jr. was asked what appealed to him about JD Vance, "the first thing he said was he liked the way JD Vance was on TV," @niamalikah says pic.twitter.com/yqDvxvIk6i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 15, 2024

I’m the guy JD Vance sent the “America’s Hitler” text to in 2016. He was my roommate in law school. Obviously he’s a sellout, but the bigger deal is he’s angry and vindictive. The perfect fit for Trump’s revenge. JD’s rise is a triumph for angry jerks everywhere. — Josh McLaurin (@JoshMcLaurinGA) July 15, 2024

I wrote a few days ago that if Trump is dead-set on being a dictator, he will pick J.D. Vance for VP. He has picked J.D. Vance. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 15, 2024

This is a very good message https://t.co/MId5Ce7qRd — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 15, 2024

most unqualified VP in my lifetime, maybe ever https://t.co/SuQBj6xMwZ — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 15, 2024

Choosing JD Vance is a play to the base, a sign that the campaign doesn’t see the map as expansive as a Rubio, Haley, Scott pick would. It’s a play for the blue wall states: PA, MI, WI Not a bad pick at all but a sign they’re not as aggressive as they’re posturing. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) July 15, 2024

President Biden: JD Vance is a clone of Trump on the issues. I don’t see any difference pic.twitter.com/U377YgSNZ4 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 15, 2024

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, Donald Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, was caught thanking the leaders of Project 2025 for their work banning abortion and defunding Social Security and Medicare. Retweet so all Americans see this devastating clip of Trump’s VP.pic.twitter.com/KqDEwmfd6l — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 15, 2024

Vance is the most unlikable candidate Trump considered. He has all the charm of leprosy. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 15, 2024

The Trump Vance ticket is a reminder, once again, that there is nothing disqualifying anymore in American politics. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 15, 2024

I think everyone knows my view on JD Vance, but I'll just pin this for a while in case someone hasn't had the pleasure.https://t.co/GOGZlJF4or — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 15, 2024

JD Vance went from calling Trump voters idiots and that Trump might be "America's Hitler" to being one of the MAGA cult leaders because he knew it would propel his following and career. He's everything that's wrong with the Republican party so it makes sense he's the VP pick. pic.twitter.com/TxnTdbAIF9 — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) July 15, 2024

After long and careful deliberation, ?P?u?t?i?n? ?Trump has selected his running mate! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) July 15, 2024

Vance is a bad pick because if he becomes vice president, let alone president, he’ll be more dangerous than most of the alternatives. Vance is a good pick because Trump-Vance is such an extremist ticket that there’s a better chance to defeat it. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 15, 2024

"Vance is the ideological intellectual heir to MAGA." — Alex Wagner.

Oh, jeez. There is nothing intellectual about MAGA. That is the point. — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 16, 2024

The Trump-Vance ticket will not get 50% of the vote. Their plan is to win with less than that. RFK Jr., Jill Stein and Cornel West are all running to help make this happen. — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) July 15, 2024

J.D. Vance is a weird VP pick. He adds nothing politically, puts no state in play, and does not appeal to any constituency. Vance is a political zero, but his selection is a sign that Trump is committed to Project 2025 and the MAGA Agenda. Here's how: https://t.co/nw3zYapCPz — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 15, 2024

On Israel ?? • Vance took a lead role in lobbying against the bipartisan foreign aid package and voted against the emergency aid package to Israel. • Vance said in an interview he worries Israel might feel compelled to instigate another conflict. https://t.co/0caUNbNgvK — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 15, 2024

People next to me at work who generally vote GOP are shaking their heads right now. People who were on the fence are now, out loud, saying "guess I'm gonna have to vote for Biden" — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) July 15, 2024

An integrity-free, principle-free chameleon who will be whatever his benefactor wants him to be. God help us. https://t.co/zH5XSielat — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) July 15, 2024

Congratulations to @JDVance1 whose presence on the ticket turns @realDonaldTrump into an instant lame duck on Nov. 6th (should he win.) #RNC2024 — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) July 15, 2024

JD Vance is a soulless, dishonest, unethical compulsive liar who will say anything to get power. This is ultimately why Trump has named him to be his vice presidential pick. Vance was once worried that Trump could be "America's Hitler," but now desperately wants that to happen. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) July 15, 2024

Wheeee this is going be fun! https://t.co/cm463LdVlj — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 15, 2024

NEW: J.D. Vance voiced support for plans to cuts to Social Security and Medicare. https://t.co/nu3ISMShS7 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 15, 2024

By choosing Vance, Trump has made clear where he stands on violence, Russia, conspiracies, Jan. 6, abortion, spousal abuse and more. The worst possible pick for convincing anyone Trump is a normal candidate. In choosing the most inexperienced VP in history, he also raises the… — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 15, 2024

If Trump and his team really thought he was headed for a win in November, he wouldn't have picked J. D. Vance. This is an act of desperation, like when McCain picked Palin. — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) July 16, 2024

“Vance’s slide from path-breaking writer to Trumpist troll tracks perfectly with the decline of the Republican party…To quote Vance back at himself, if he does win, ‘it will be terrible for the country.’” https://t.co/7B3ulJlEiu — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 15, 2024

JD Vance is Sarah Palin with heavier eyeliner. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 15, 2024

Trump-Vance sets a new record as the most odious ticket in US history. Both men are bags of skin filled with pure undistilled personal ambition devoid of values, judgment, decency or even the ability to recognize the truth. And they have broken the dial on the smarmy-o-meter. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 15, 2024

Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, called conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who terrorized Sandy Hook families, a "far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow" pic.twitter.com/asg04uceJf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 15, 2024

Vance: Trump is the next Hitler! Hitler: Do you want a job? Vance: Yes, Mein Fuhrer! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 15, 2024

Yes the GOP is turning the temperate down by picking a bombastic pro-Russian extremist for VP. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 15, 2024

Trump advisors: we need to pick a woman or a person of color for VP Trump: Vance wears eyeliner. Close enough? — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) July 15, 2024

Pretty extraordinary that the reason Trump has a new running mate is because his old one refused to help Trump steal an election and his supporters wanted to literally hang him. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 15, 2024

Fox News' Brit Hume on J.D. Vance as the VP pick: "Did [Vance] get it because he was really the best qualified to be president or did he get it because he sucked up effectively to the nominee?" pic.twitter.com/iKev00ZQJX — The Recount (@therecount) July 15, 2024

The Vance pick gets Trump nothing. He won’t appeal to independents in any great way, he has no ability to strengthen Trump’s minority outreach, and it’s hard to say he is ready to take over on Day One if the 78 year old front runner has a medical issue. What he is is 100% loyal… — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 15, 2024

A deal is a deal, I’m voting for Joseph R. Biden https://t.co/Ll4lkrt24s — Faj (@Faj873) July 15, 2024

Thank God it's JD Vance, I thought Trump would do something sensible like pick Nikki Haley. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 15, 2024

Big celebration in Moscow tonight. Putin can’t believe his luck. https://t.co/CsME8V33o7 — Sir William Browder KCMG (@Billbrowder) July 15, 2024

Trump picked the most pro-Russian senator, of course. Time to refocus on stopping Trump in November. Victory — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) July 15, 2024

J.D. Vance supports a nationwide abortion ban. He has opposed exceptions for rape survivors and once described rape as "inconvenient." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2024

J.D. Vance quickly blamed Joe Biden for the shooting at the Trump rally a couple days ago. We then learned that the shooter was a 20-year-old registered Republican. Vance isn't a 'unity' pick that will cool the temperature. He is a flamethrower. pic.twitter.com/3nwWLjrF8G — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 15, 2024



The people who claim the VP pick doesn't matter probably don't remember Sarah Palin. Picking someone terrible like J. D. Vance definitely hurts Trump. — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) July 15, 2024

Vance really is a target rich environment. — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) July 15, 2024

Vance is an atrocious VP pick. But the timing is even worse after Saturday. Vance said in 2016, "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler." https://t.co/S2k7q9Afwb — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 15, 2024

Trump picking Vance is a massive gift to Democrats in this fraught moment. Vance is unqualified, Tucker Carlson level unhinged, incredibly unlikable, and has flubbed several high-profile interviews already. Oh and Kamala Harris is gonna own him if they debate. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 15, 2024

First obvious error by Trump and team since he won nomination. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 15, 2024

