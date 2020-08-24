Trump gets Republican nomination and claims election being rigged

Charlotte (AFP) – President Donald Trump opened his bid for a second term after securing the Republican nomination Monday in typically combative fashion by claiming Democrats want to “steal” the election that polls currently show him losing.Minutes after the party completed the nomination vote confirming Trump as the candidate on November 3, he appeared at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, to deliver a rambling, often dark speech lasting close to an hour.From the opening words, he told Republicans to be on alert for what he claimed was a Democratic plan to rig the contest through in…

