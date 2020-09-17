Trump Does Putin’s Bidding

From the moment Donald Trump attained the presidency, he has gone out of his way to take actions that will benefit Putin and Russia. Their relationship came out in the open during the campaign in 2016 when Trump asked Russia to find Hillary’s missing emails, though the connection probably existed for some time before that. During Trump’s term in office, the bonds between the two leaders appear to have grown stronger. In fact, it appears that the president is doing whatever he can to make America weaker and sew chaos throughout the nation so that Russia can gain more power. There has been constant divisive rhetoric and tweets.

Trump has refused to listen to his intelligence agencies about Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying that he trusts Putin over his own intelligence agencies. He allowed the Russian military to come into Syria unimpeded, withdrawing American troops and abandoning our Kurdish allies. He has also withdrawn most of our troops from Iraq. Basically, he has handed Syria and the Middle East to Putin on a platter. Though he reluctantly placed sanctions on the Russians for the takeover of the Crimea, he has not really hit them hard.

There is also the private meeting that Trump had with Putin in Helsinki with only interpreters in the room and apparently no notes taken. Why would Trump want to meet alone with Putin without his Secretary of State or military brass in the room? Trump was obviously afraid that some of his interactions with Putin would not pass the smell test with the majority of Americans

Trump has also gone out of his way to weaken NATO, which Europe needs in order to stand up to Putin. He invited Putin to a G7 meeting though none of the other members agreed. Thankfully, the meeting never took place because of the Covid 19 virus. Trump would like to remove some of the current sanctions against Russia so that the U.S. can work better with Russia. And secret intelligence information was given to Russian diplomatic personnel in the White House after Trump fired Comey.

Trump has also fired all the competent national security advisors or had them resign. Ditto for his top military advisors. Those advisors all perceived Russia as America’s main adversary which Trump did not like. He wanted to pivot to China. He also called the soldiers who died fighting for America suckers and losers.

Trump has also not taken a strong stand against the poisonings and assassinations of Putin’s opponents, both in Russia and various European nations. That includes the recent poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Putin’s main domestic opponent. The attempted poisoning was done using a nerve agent that only the Russian state had.

When the American economy was strong, Trump engineered a one and a half trillion dollar tax cut that was unnecessary, benefiting his rich friends. It increased our budget deficit and national debt as well, making it more difficult to use that money in the future when it may be needed.

Trump has not engaged Putin about the bounties Russians were giving the Talaban for every American soldier they killed. He has not addressed this issue on his many phone calls with Putin. In addition, Trump withheld American arms from the Ukraine whose soldiers were fighting the Russians in the Donbas region. Anything for Putin.

There is also the manner that Trump has handled the Covid 19 pandemic which only an enemy of the United States could have done. He knew from the beginning how dangerous the virus was and the deaths it would cause. Yet he left it to the states to try and stop the virus on their own. He did not have a centralized command to run the necessary strategies and indeed had no strategy himself. There was not enough PPE to protect medical personnel and not enough tests to keep up with the number of patients. Even now, there are not enough rapid tests to keep the country safe. Trump has also encouraged people to disregard mitigation techniques like wearing a mask, social distancing, washing one’s hands, and staying at home. Trump knew masks could help arrest the disease, but would not wear one himself and told his followers it was unnecessary. All of this was contrary to scientific advice. Could America’s worst enemy have done a better job of killing the maximum number of citizens and damaging the economy? It was as if Putin himself was sitting in the Oval Office, directing Trump’s policy of managing the Covid 19 virus.

