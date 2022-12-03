" />

TRUMP DEMANDS “TERMINATION” OF CONSTITUTION AND BY PASSING ALL LAWS TO RESTORE HIM TO POWER

As Georgia voters are poised to decide who fills a Senate seat in what is seen as a critical and close election, former President Donald Trump is calling for the “termination” of the constution and the bypassing of all laws to restore him to power or hold a new election. This comes on the heels of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s “I’ve got a story that’ll but this town wide open” release of Twitter files that many say turned out to be a snoozefest.

A lingering queston now is: will Trump’s call for axing the constituiton for a dictatorial form of government (who needs that fly-ridden old constution anyhow?)hurt Republican Herschel Walker in his battle to defeat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock? A new CNN poll has it 52% Warnock and 48% Walker heading into the December 6 election.

This will also likely put GOPers in Congress on the spot: will they strongly reject or repudiate Trump’s call to deep six the constutiton and laws? Or will they, as usual, try not to comment, pretend they’ve got a sudden call on their cellphones, rush into restrooms, comment on how they love democracy but not mention Trump, etc.

If Trump does get the 2024 Presidential nomination his comments will be a godsend to Democratic political ad makers. “Scrap the Constitution Now” might not be a terrific campaign slogan.

