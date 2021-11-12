Trump defends chants by rioters on Jan. 6 threatening to hang Pence

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump defended his supporters’ chants threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence as they stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6, according to a newly released interview on Friday. In excerpts of an interview with an ABC reporter, the former Republican president openly supported the threats to Pence, who went before Congress that day to certify results of the 2020 presidential election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump. Pence, who with Trump is among potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has …

