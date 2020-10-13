Trump court nominee Amy Coney Barrett fends off questions on abortion, health care

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers Tuesday she would put personal and religious beliefs aside when deciding landmark cases but stopped short of revealing how she would rule on hot-button issues like abortion.In her first day of marathon questioning, the 48-year-old conservative judge said she would consider both sides of arguments over health care, sexual preference discrimination, guns, or reproductive rights.Barrett’s four days of hearings that began Monday come just three weeks before the election, with Democrats arguing the…

