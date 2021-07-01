Trump company’s CFO surrenders ahead of expected unveiling of criminal tax charges

Published by

Reuters

By Karen Freifeld, Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump’s namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant who helped run Trump’s real estate empire during his presidency, entered a building housing Manhattan’s criminal court. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to be arraigned later in the day in the probe by the district…

Read More