Trump calls Biden a ‘pile of c**p’ in golf cart rant



Imagine for a moment (suspend disbelief) that President Joe Biden was playing golf, riding in a cart. Inexplicably, he starts asking strangers about the debate and launches into a profanity-filled rant directed at Donald Trump.

And someone films it.

Do ya think it would be on the front pages and lead cable news outage?

Of course it would.

So why the silence in American media when Trump does it to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris?

Yes, it’s tabloid-like behavior but that’s the man. Unseemly should not equal unacknowledged.

“I kicked that old broken-down pile of c–p, he’s such a bad guy,” he says before incorrectly claiming “he [Biden] just quit you know – he’s quitting the race… I got him out”. “And that means we have Kamala,” said Mr Trump. “I think she’s going to be better – she’s so bad, she’s so pathetic.” He added: “She’s so f—ing bad.” […] Mr Trump has often smattered words such as “c–p”, “ass” and “hell” throughout his speeches and campaign appearances in what strategists say is an attempt to appeal to everyday voters. Secretly recorded footage has revealed his language in private is far more offensive, however. In 2016, a now infamous hot-mic moment surfaced in which he said he would grab women “by the p—-”.

He didn’t stop there.

In a Truth Social post on July 4th, Trump said the President “choked like a dog during the Debate.”

He then took aim at the Vice President.

[O]ur potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris, … did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco.

You’ll neither see nor hear this in mainstream newspapers and cable TV.

Ask yourself why.

Here’s one possible reason: the billionaires who run media networks have zero desire to pay more taxes. They’ve spent their careers getting ahead using short-term thinking. This time, that’s a grave misjudgment.

Watch it yourself at The Independent.