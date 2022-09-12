Trump arrives in DC Sunday evening, clandestinely

This is a breaking story; 3:06 am PT.

Donald Trump flew from Morristown, NJ to Dulles, VA (suburban DC) late Sunday afternoon.

He arrived at Dulles International Airport around 6:30 pm.

He was rumpled in appearance, wearing golf shoes and a brown jacket that fit poorly. There’s the pilot, a woman in khaki pants, and a man holding the passenger door (front seat). There’s another black vehicle where his luggage appeared to have been loaded.

If you watch the video (start at 2:33), you will see how poorly the jacket fits.

No one knows why he’s there or why he was flying without his normal entourage. No announcement on Truth Social, his Twitter-clone.

He’s not headed to Walter Reed: he had no help getting off the plane and he’s not entitled (reportedly).

DutyToWarn is an Twitter account run by mental health professionals

Lots of speculation on Trump being in DC. We have no specific insight but this: Trump is bombastic, addicted to force-feeding us narratives. This trip was clandestine and silent. He's in golf shoes. This is a behavioral anomaly for a behaviorally predictable guy. Something is up. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) September 12, 2022

