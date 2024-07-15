TRUMP-APPOINTED JUDGE CANNON DISMISSES TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE

In a bombshell ruling, Trump-appointed District Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. Many legal experts expect Special Counsel Jack Smith will appeal the ruling and even seek to remove her from the case.

This is the latest major victory for Trump.

CNN:

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a shock ruling that clears away one of the major legal challenges facing the former president. In a 93-page ruling, District Judge Aileen Cannon said the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution. She did not rule on whether Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was proper or not. “In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote. The ruling by Cannon, a judge Trump appointed in 2020, comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention. Even though a trial before the presidential election was considered highly unlikely, many legal experts had viewed the classified documents case as the strongest one of the four cases that were pending against the former president. The White House referred requests for comment to the Justice Department. Smith’s office has not responded to a call for comment. Smith had charged Trump last year with taking classified documents from the White House and resisting the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials. He pleaded not guilty. In a separate criminal case brought by Smith against Trump in Washington, DC, the special counsel was pursuing federal charges stemming from Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump also faces a state-level election subversion case in Georgia and he was convicted of state crimes in New York earlier this year for his role in a hush money payment scheme before the 2016 election. Trump’s efforts to dismiss the case under the appointments clause was seen as a long shot, as several special counsels – even during his own presidential administration – were run the same way. But the fringe argument gained steam when Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas threw his support behind the theory, writing in a footnote in the high court’s presidential immunity decision that there are “serious questions whether the Attorney General has violated that structure by creating an office of the Special Counsel that has not been established by law. Those questions must be answered before this prosecution can proceed.” Still, Cannon held a hearing on the issue several weeks ago, pushing attorneys to explain exactly how Smith’s investigation into Trump was being funded. The judge’s questions were so pointed that special counsel attorney James Pearce argued that, even if Cannon were to throw out the case due to an appointments clause issue, the Justice Department was “prepared” to fund Smith’s cases through trial if necessary. Cannon said in her order that the special counsel’s position “effectively usurps” Congress’ “important legislative authority” by giving it to the head of a department – DOJ, in this case – to appoint such an official. “If the political branches wish to grant the Attorney General power to appoint Special Counsel Smith to investigate and prosecute this action with the full powers of a United States Attorney, there is a valid means by which to do so,” she wrote.

The Washington Post:

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents charges against former president Donald Trump has dismissed the indictment on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith was improperly appointed, according to a court filing Monday. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s ruling is a remarkable win for Trump, whose lawyers have attempted long-shot argument after long-shot argument to dismiss the case. Other courts have rejected arguments similar to the one that he made in Florida about the legality of Smith’s appointment. The Justice Department is highly likely to appeal the decision, a legal fight that could end up at the Supreme Court. By dismissing the entire indictment, Cannon’s decision also means the charges are dropped for Trump’s two co-defendants, Waltine “Walt” Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. Even if Cannon’s ruling is eventually overruled, the decision to dismiss Trump’s indictment adds to a string of legal victories for him in recent weeks, including a sweeping Supreme Court ruling July 1 that gives former presidents broad immunity for their official acts while in office. On social media, Trump said Monday’s dismissal “should be just the first step” and that the rest of the criminal and civil cases against him also should be tossed out of court. He accused Democrats of conspiring against him to bring those cases, a claim that has been repeatedly denied by federal, state, and local officials. “Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System,” he wrote. Trump’s legal team has long considered the classified documents case to be the strongest of the four criminal cases against him — in part because the acts in question mostly occurred after he left the White House — and was the one they were most worried about. The former president was charged with 40 counts of illegally retaining classified defense information and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the material. Some of the documents found in an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and private club, contained information about top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them, The Washington Post reported last year. Cannon’s decision comes as Trump is preparing to be formally nominated as the Republican presidential nominee in this year’s election, with the Republican National Convention beginning in Milwaukee on Monday.

The federal judiciary craves respect, but seems not to care at all about being respectable — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 15, 2024

Smith can't simply refile – Res Judicata. There's already been a final disposition in the matter. He has to appeal to the 11th Circuit which will reverse. I would imagine he would also request the case be reassigned. https://t.co/ArvK3mGSLb — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) July 15, 2024

Until today, every federal judge that considered the issue—all eight of them—unanimously found that attorneys general can appoint a special counsel. Judge Cannon departs from that tradition. My story on arguments before her last month, @Just_Security https://t.co/6JBxOtogjW — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 15, 2024

This ruling (which is wrong six ways from Sunday) can (and will) be immediately appealed to the Eleventh Circuit. To me, the only question is whether the Special Counsel also asks for the case to be reassigned on remand… https://t.co/GMoZahpiiA — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) July 15, 2024

I have been suspicious of the “Judge Cannon is undermining the rule of law to protect Donald Trump” line of argument, mostly because of the extreme rhetoric. I hadn’t been following the case closely though. Now I feel very naive. This is bonkers. She is just making things up. https://t.co/d0h84HaVlG — Noah Rosenblum (@narosenblum) July 15, 2024

This is a great move by Judge Cannon to get out the Democratic vote. We are fired up, and when the majority of Americans vote, Democrats always win! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 15, 2024

Schumer on Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing the Trump classified docs criminal case: “This breathtakingly misguided ruling flies in the face of long-accepted practice and repetitive judicial precedence. It is wrong on the law and must be appealed immediately. This is further… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 15, 2024

One Supreme Court justice — and only one — has argued a position similar to that of Judge Cannon: Clarence Thomas. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2024

Let us come together to ensure that I am forever above the law True unity is accountability for everyone but me https://t.co/2nlr8kPE80 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 15, 2024

BREAKING: Judge Cannon has just wrongly dismissed the Mar-a-Lago documents case based on a purported appointments clause violation This is insane & will not only be reversed by the 11th circuit but may result in the ouster of Judge Cannon, a thread ?https://t.co/LqEaOURIlN — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) July 15, 2024



Photo 36555505 | Dismissed © Juan Moyano | Dreamstime.com