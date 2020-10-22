Trump and Biden to do battle in final debate

Nashville (AFP) – President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in their turbulent fight for the White House.The pair’s last televised showdown spiraled into an ugly confrontation marred by interruptions and name calling, prompting organizers to introduce mic-muting this time to try to keep things civil.The debate in the southern city of Nashville fires the starting gun on the final sprint to the November 3 election in a deeply polarized and tense United States fearful the resu…

Read More