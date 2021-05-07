Trudy Rubin: India’s COVID-19 tragedy has lessons for global vaccinations. Hint: It’s not by waiving vaccine patents

As America beats back COVID-19 with vaccines, the catastrophe in India reminds us that much of the world’s population has yet to receive a shot. Coping with a virulent second wave of the virus, desperate Indians plead for oxygen tanks for their loved ones. Mass cremations of victims barely cope with more than 300,000 new cases daily, but less than 4% of nearly 1.4 billion people have gotten their first jab. India has rightly become a tragic reminder that the United States and the developed world must do much more to help citizens of poorer nations get vaccinated. The urgency is not just humani…

